General Medicine Registrar - Nationwide - 2024
Seeking applications for General Medicine Registrars - Nationwide vacancies - Ireland 2024
Previous Irish or UK experience is an advantage, consideration for all doctors with relevant experience also applies.
Essential requirements:
* Registered with Irish Medical Council (IMC)
* Valid IELTS/OET
* Valid BLS & ACLS (required for on-call rota)
-- Medical Doctor Jobs Available across Ireland and multiple specialties for Senior House Officer, Registrar, Senior Registrar, and Consultant Grades --
-- Please apply with your CV for further details -
General Medicine Registrar - Nationwide - 2024
Dublin
6 hours ago
Full-time