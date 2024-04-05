General Medicine Registrar - Nationwide - 2024

Seeking applications for General Medicine Registrars - Nationwide vacancies - Ireland 2024



Previous Irish or UK experience is an advantage, consideration for all doctors with relevant experience also applies.



Essential requirements:



* Registered with Irish Medical Council (IMC)



* Valid IELTS/OET



* Valid BLS & ACLS (required for on-call rota)



