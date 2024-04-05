For Employers
For Employers
General Medicine Registrar - Nationwide - 2024
Company logo - click to visit company page
Doctorjobs
View 110 jobs
DublinLocation
Dublin
6 hours ago
Posted date
6 hours ago
N/A
Minimum level
N/A
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Seeking applications for General Medicine Registrars - Nationwide vacancies - Ireland 2024

Previous Irish or UK experience is an advantage, consideration for all doctors with relevant experience also applies.

Essential requirements:

* Registered with Irish Medical Council (IMC)

* Valid IELTS/OET

* Valid BLS & ACLS (required for on-call rota)

-- Medical Doctor Jobs Available across Ireland and multiple specialties for Senior House Officer, Registrar, Senior Registrar, and Consultant Grades --

-- Please apply with your CV for further details -
Related tags
-
JOB SUMMARY
General Medicine Registrar - Nationwide - 2024
Company logo - click to visit company page
Doctorjobs
Dublin
6 hours ago
N/A
Full-time