CAMHS Psychiatry SHO
NCHD's - Accepting applications for - SHO in CAMHS Psychiatry
Essential requirements:
Please apply with your CV for further details -
- Currently registered with the Irish Medical Council (IMC)
- Relevant Clinical Experience (relevant post qualification experience & training)
- Membership or part Membership an advantage
- Prior Irish or UK experience an advantage
- Excellent communication skills - IELTS/OET if required
