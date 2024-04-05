Registrar Emergency Medicine - West Ireland
Accepting applications now
Registrars Emergency Medicine - West of Ireland
Registrars in Emergency Medicine opportunities in the West of Ireland. This is an excellent opportunity to excel in Emergency Medicine.
Essential requirements:
-- Medical Doctor Jobs Available across Ireland and multiple specialties for Senior House Officer, Registrar, Senior Registrar, and Consultant Grades --
-- Contact us with your CV for further details -
Registrars Emergency Medicine - West of Ireland
Registrars in Emergency Medicine opportunities in the West of Ireland. This is an excellent opportunity to excel in Emergency Medicine.
Essential requirements:
- Registered with Irish Medical Council (IMC)
- Prior Irish or UK experience essential
- Membership exams - an advantage
- Excellent communication skills - International English Language Test System (IELTS) or Occupational English Test (OET)
-- Medical Doctor Jobs Available across Ireland and multiple specialties for Senior House Officer, Registrar, Senior Registrar, and Consultant Grades --
-- Contact us with your CV for further details -