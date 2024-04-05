For Employers
Registrar Emergency Medicine - West Ireland
Doctorjobs
Sligo
6 hours ago
N/A
Full-time
Other
Registrars Emergency Medicine - West of Ireland

Registrars in Emergency Medicine opportunities in the West of Ireland. This is an excellent opportunity to excel in Emergency Medicine.

Essential requirements:
  • Registered with Irish Medical Council (IMC)
  • Prior Irish or UK experience essential
  • Membership exams - an advantage
  • Excellent communication skills - International English Language Test System (IELTS) or Occupational English Test (OET)

-- Medical Doctor Jobs Available across Ireland and multiple specialties for Senior House Officer, Registrar, Senior Registrar, and Consultant Grades --

-- Contact us with your CV for further details -
