Registrar Paediatrics - Immediate Vacancy - South

Registrar Paediatrics



Seeking applications from Registrars in Paediatrics. Immediate vacancies in the South of Ireland



Essential requirements:



* Currently registered with the Irish Medical Council (IMC)



* Relevant Clinical Experience - General Paeds & Neonates (Min 3+ years relevant post qualification experience & training)



* MRCPCH Ireland or UK or part Membership - an essential requirement



* IELTS/OET - If required



Please apply with your CV for further details.