Registrar Paediatrics - Immediate Vacancy - South
Cork
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Full-time
Other
Registrar Paediatrics

Seeking applications from Registrars in Paediatrics. Immediate vacancies in the South of Ireland

Essential requirements:

* Currently registered with the Irish Medical Council (IMC)

* Relevant Clinical Experience - General Paeds & Neonates (Min 3+ years relevant post qualification experience & training)

* MRCPCH Ireland or UK or part Membership - an essential requirement

* IELTS/OET - If required

Please apply with your CV for further details.
