Registrar Paediatrics - Immediate Vacancy - South
Registrar Paediatrics
Seeking applications from Registrars in Paediatrics. Immediate vacancies in the South of Ireland
Essential requirements:
* Currently registered with the Irish Medical Council (IMC)
* Relevant Clinical Experience - General Paeds & Neonates (Min 3+ years relevant post qualification experience & training)
* MRCPCH Ireland or UK or part Membership - an essential requirement
* IELTS/OET - If required
Please apply with your CV for further details.
JOB SUMMARY
Registrar Paediatrics - Immediate Vacancy - South
Cork
6 hours ago
N/A
Full-time