General Adult Psychiatry - Consultant - Kilkenny
Doctorjobs
General Adult Consultant Psychiatrists Required in Kilkenny

We would be delighted to hear from Psychiatrists available immediately to work in Ireland.

We can offer fixed term or Locum work.

Requirements:

* Registered with Irish Medical Council (IMC).

* Excellent communication - IELTS/OET if required.

All applications and enquiries will be dealt with in the strictest confidence.

