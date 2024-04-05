General Adult Psychiatry - Consultant - Kilkenny
General Adult Consultant Psychiatrists Required in Kilkenny
We would be delighted to hear from Psychiatrists available immediately to work in Ireland.
We can offer fixed term or Locum work.
Requirements:
* Registered with Irish Medical Council (IMC).
* Excellent communication - IELTS/OET if required.
All applications and enquiries will be dealt with in the strictest confidence.
- Please apply with your CV for further details on the above role, or for information on other suitable roles available -
We would be delighted to hear from Psychiatrists available immediately to work in Ireland.
We can offer fixed term or Locum work.
Requirements:
* Registered with Irish Medical Council (IMC).
* Excellent communication - IELTS/OET if required.
All applications and enquiries will be dealt with in the strictest confidence.
- Please apply with your CV for further details on the above role, or for information on other suitable roles available -
JOB SUMMARY
General Adult Psychiatry - Consultant - Kilkenny
Kilkenny
6 hours ago
N/A
Full-time