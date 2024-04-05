We are currently seeking applications for a number of General Practitioner opportunities in the West of Ireland for locum practice work, primary care contracts, and Out of Hours Cooperative assignments.



Essential Requirements:



* Must be registered with the Irish Medical Council (IMC)



* Be fluent in the English language (both verbally and written)



* Have a clear understanding of the IMC Standards and Regulations



* Have recent relevant experience in family medicine



For further details about this excellent opportunity please apply with your latest C.V.



Find doctor jobs today with the doctorjobs.net recruiter team. DoctorJobs Ireland is a medical recruitment agency, recruiting doctors for contract and locum roles across Ireland.



*You must be registered with IMC to practice medicine in Ireland.*