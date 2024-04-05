For Employers
Obstetrics & Gynaecology Registrar
Galway
Galway
6 hours ago
Posted date
6 hours ago
N/A
Minimum level
N/A
Full-time
Full-time
Other
Other
DoctorJobs Ireland is a medical recruitment agency, recruiting doctors for contract and locum roles in public & private hospitals across Ireland.

We are currently seeking applications for Obstetrics & Gynaecology Registrars in the West of Ireland.

This is an excellent opportunity to progress your career while working directly for a highly respected hospital, offering good working hours where basic pay can be supplemented by overtime and other allowances.

Requirements:

Registration with the Irish Medical Council
  • Relevant Qualifications
  • Relevant Experience
  • Eligible to work in Ireland
  • Excellent communication skills - IELTS/OET if applicable

For further details about this excellent opportunity please apply with your latest C.V.

*You must be registered with IMC to practice medicine in Ireland.*
