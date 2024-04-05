Consultant Radiologists Ireland
Consultant Radiologists Required in Ireland - Nationwide
We are seeking Consultant Radiologists to support varying reporting contracts Nationwide throughout Ireland
Benefits:
- We can offer a fixed-term contract or locum assignment with great on-call rates; we can facilitate your requirements in this respect.
- Established Quality Assurance framework to support Radiology
- Opportunities to work Nationwide across Ireland
Requirements:
- Registered with the Irish Medical Council - Specialist Division - Specialist Register Radiology
- Excellent communication skills - International English Language Test System (IELTS) or Occupational English Test (OET).
We look forward to hearing from you:
-- All applications and inquiries will be dealt with in the strictest confidence.
--Please apply with your C.V for further details.