For Employers
For Employers
Consultant Radiologists Ireland
Company logo - click to visit company page
Doctorjobs
View 110 jobs
DonegalLocation
Donegal
6 hours ago
Posted date
6 hours ago
N/A
Minimum level
N/A
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Consultant Radiologists Required in Ireland - Nationwide

We are seeking Consultant Radiologists to support varying reporting contracts Nationwide throughout Ireland

Benefits:
  • We can offer a fixed-term contract or locum assignment with great on-call rates; we can facilitate your requirements in this respect.
  • Established Quality Assurance framework to support Radiology
  • Opportunities to work Nationwide across Ireland

Requirements:
  • Registered with the Irish Medical Council - Specialist Division - Specialist Register Radiology
  • Excellent communication skills - International English Language Test System (IELTS) or Occupational English Test (OET).

We look forward to hearing from you:

-- All applications and inquiries will be dealt with in the strictest confidence.

--Please apply with your C.V for further details.
Related tags
-
JOB SUMMARY
Consultant Radiologists Ireland
Company logo - click to visit company page
Doctorjobs
Donegal
6 hours ago
N/A
Full-time