Consultant Geriatrician - Ireland
Consultant Geriatrician Posts available -Ireland
Essential requirements:
All applications and inquiries will be dealt with in the strictest confidence.
Medical Doctor Jobs Available across Ireland and multiple specialties for Senior House Officer, Registrar, Senior Registrar, and Consultant Grades --
-- Please apply with your CV for further details -
Essential requirements:
- Registered with Irish Medical Council (IMC) - Specialist Division
- IELTS/OET may be required
All applications and inquiries will be dealt with in the strictest confidence.
Medical Doctor Jobs Available across Ireland and multiple specialties for Senior House Officer, Registrar, Senior Registrar, and Consultant Grades --
-- Please apply with your CV for further details -