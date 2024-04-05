For Employers
Consultant Geriatrician - Ireland
Cork
Cork
6 hours ago
Posted date
6 hours ago
N/A
Minimum level
N/A
Full-time
Full-time
Other
Other
Consultant Geriatrician Posts available -Ireland

Essential requirements:
  • Registered with Irish Medical Council (IMC) - Specialist Division
  • IELTS/OET may be required

All applications and inquiries will be dealt with in the strictest confidence.

Medical Doctor Jobs Available across Ireland and multiple specialties for Senior House Officer, Registrar, Senior Registrar, and Consultant Grades --

-- Please apply with your CV for further details -
