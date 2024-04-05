For Employers
Consultant Physician in Medicine - Galway
Galway
6 hours ago
N/A
Full-time
Other
Consultant Physician in Medicine - Galway, Ireland

Essential requirements:
  • Registered with Irish Medical Council - Specialist Division
  • IELTS/OET may be required

All applications and inquires will be dealt with in the strictest confidence.

-- Medical Doctor Jobs Available across Ireland and multiple specialties for Senior House Officer, Registrar, Senior Registrar, and Consultant Grades --
-- Please apply with your CV for further details -
