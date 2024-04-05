Consultant Anaesthetist ( ICU)

Consultant Anaesthetist - (SI in ICU)



We are working in collaboration with one of Irelands largest teaching hospitals in arranging interviews for this post. Our client is offering a fantastic opportunity to a suitable candidate. A very attractive salary and benefits are being offered to the successful candidate.



Essential requirements:



* Registered with Irish Medical Council - Specialist Division



* IELTS/OET



To apply for the above position please submit an updated Curriculum Vitae. We look forward to hearing from you!