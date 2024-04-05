Cardiologist Consultant - Nationwide - Ireland
Seeking Consultant Cardiologist - Posts available Nationwide immediately - Ireland
Essential requirements:
All applications and inquiries will be dealt with in the strictest confidence.
Medical Doctor Jobs Available across Ireland and multiple specialties for Senior House Officer, Registrar, Senior Registrar, and Consultant Grades --
-- Please apply with your CV for further details -
- Registered with Irish Medical Council (IMC) - Specialist Division
- Valid IELTS/OET
- Valid ACLS & BLS
JOB SUMMARY
Cork
6 hours ago
Full-time