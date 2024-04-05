For Employers
Cardiologist Consultant - Nationwide - Ireland
Cork
Cork
6 hours ago
Posted date
6 hours ago
N/A
Minimum level
N/A
Full-time
Full-time
Other
Other
Seeking Consultant Cardiologist - Posts available Nationwide immediately - Ireland

Essential requirements:
  • Registered with Irish Medical Council (IMC) - Specialist Division
  • Valid IELTS/OET
  • Valid ACLS & BLS

All applications and inquiries will be dealt with in the strictest confidence.

Medical Doctor Jobs Available across Ireland and multiple specialties for Senior House Officer, Registrar, Senior Registrar, and Consultant Grades --

-- Please apply with your CV for further details -
