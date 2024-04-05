Consultant Respiratory Physician - Nationwide
Seeking Consultant Respiratory Physician - Posts available Nationwide immediately - Ireland
Essential requirements:
- Registered with Irish Medical Council (IMC) - Specialist Division
- Valid IELTS/OET
- Valid ACLS & BLS
JOB SUMMARY
Consultant Respiratory Physician - Nationwide
Dublin
6 hours ago
Full-time