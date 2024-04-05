For Employers
Paediatrics Registrar
We currently recruiting experienced Paediatrics Registrars for university teaching hospitals in the West of Ireland.

This is an excellent opportunity to progress your career and gain valuable experience in your speciality while working directly for a highly respected teaching hospital, offering good working hours where basic pay can be supplemented by overtime and other allowances.

Requirements:
  • Registration with the Irish Medical Council
  • Relevant Qualifications
  • Relevant Experience
  • Eligible to work in Ireland
  • Excellent communication skills - IELTS/OET if applicable

For further details about this excellent opportunity please apply with your latest C.V.

Find doctor jobs today with the doctorjobs.net recruiter team. DoctorJobs Ireland is a medical recruitment agency, recruiting doctors for contract and locum roles in public & private hospitals across Ireland.

*You must be registered with IMC to practice medicine in Ireland.*
