General Adult Psychiatry Registrars
Limerick
Limerick
6 hours ago
Posted date
6 hours ago
N/A
Minimum level
N/A
Full-time
Full-time
Other
Other
Seeking applications from Registrars in General Adult Psychiatry

This is an excellent opportunity for a suitably qualified doctor to progress your career.

Essential requirements:
  • Currently registered with the Irish Medical Council (IMC)
  • Relevant Clinical Experience (relevant post qualification experience & training)
  • Membership or part Membership an advantage
  • Prior Irish or UK experience an advantage
  • Excellent communication skills - IELTS/OET if required

Please apply with your CV for further details -
