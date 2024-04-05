For Employers
For Employers
Anaesthetics NCHD's - Dublin - 2024
Company logo - click to visit company page
Doctorjobs
View 110 jobs
DublinLocation
Dublin
6 hours ago
Posted date
6 hours ago
N/A
Minimum level
N/A
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
NCHD 2024 intake - accepting applications for SHO & Registrar in Anaesthetics

You will be working within an exceptionally supportive working environment with attractive benefits and ongoing career development opportunities.

Essential requirements:

* Registered with Irish Medical Council (IMC)

* Relevant Clinical Experience (Min 3+ years relevant post qualification experience & training)

* IELTS/OET

- Please apply with your CV for further details -
Related tags
-
JOB SUMMARY
Anaesthetics NCHD's - Dublin - 2024
Company logo - click to visit company page
Doctorjobs
Dublin
6 hours ago
N/A
Full-time