Anaesthetics NCHD's - Dublin - 2024
NCHD 2024 intake - accepting applications for SHO & Registrar in Anaesthetics
You will be working within an exceptionally supportive working environment with attractive benefits and ongoing career development opportunities.
Essential requirements:
* Registered with Irish Medical Council (IMC)
* Relevant Clinical Experience (Min 3+ years relevant post qualification experience & training)
* IELTS/OET
- Please apply with your CV for further details -
You will be working within an exceptionally supportive working environment with attractive benefits and ongoing career development opportunities.
Essential requirements:
* Registered with Irish Medical Council (IMC)
* Relevant Clinical Experience (Min 3+ years relevant post qualification experience & training)
* IELTS/OET
- Please apply with your CV for further details -