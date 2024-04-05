Registrar in Anaesthesia

Registration with the Irish Medical Council

Relevant Qualifications

Relevant Experience

Eligible to work in Ireland

Excellent communication skills - IELTS/OET if applicable

This an excellent opportunity for an Anaesthesia registrar to progress in your career.We are currently seeking applications for Anaesthesia Registrars for a University Teaching hospital Limerick.This is an excellent opportunity to progress your career while working directly for a highly respected teaching hospital, offering good working hours where basic pay can be supplemented by overtime and other allowances.Immediately available posts and start dates.For further details about this excellent opportunity please apply with your latest C.V.Find doctor jobs today with the doctorjobs.net recruiter team. DoctorJobs Ireland is a medical recruitment agency, recruiting doctors for contract and locum roles in public & private hospitals across Ireland.