Surgical SHO - Cork - 2024
Surgical SHO - Accepting applications for 2024
Essential requirements:
* Registered with Irish Medical Council (IMC)
* IELTS/OET if required
-- Please apply with your CV for further details -
-- Medical Doctor Jobs Available across Ireland and multiple specialties for Senior House Officer, Registrar, Senior Registrar, and Consultant Grades --
Essential requirements:
* Registered with Irish Medical Council (IMC)
* IELTS/OET if required
-- Please apply with your CV for further details -
-- Medical Doctor Jobs Available across Ireland and multiple specialties for Senior House Officer, Registrar, Senior Registrar, and Consultant Grades --