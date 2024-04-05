For Employers
Surgical SHO - Cork - 2024
CorkLocation
Cork
6 hours ago
Posted date
6 hours ago
Surgical SHO - Accepting applications for 2024

Essential requirements:

* Registered with Irish Medical Council (IMC)

* IELTS/OET if required

-- Please apply with your CV for further details -

-- Medical Doctor Jobs Available across Ireland and multiple specialties for Senior House Officer, Registrar, Senior Registrar, and Consultant Grades --
