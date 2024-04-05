For Employers
Calling All Doctors - NCHD's & Consultants
Doctorjobs
DublinLocation
Dublin
6 hours ago
Posted date
6 hours ago
N/A
Minimum level
N/A
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
We are currently seeking applications for SHO, Registrar and Consultant doctors.

A number of Dublin hospitals have immediate vacancies for SHO, registrar and consultant doctors in multiple specialities.

Specialities include:
  • Emergency Medicine
  • Paediatrics
  • General Medicine
  • Anaesthesia
  • Obstetrics & Gynaecology
  • Family Medicine
  • Radiology
  • Psychiatry

The Ideal Candidate will have:
  • Relevant Clinical Experience
  • Irish or UK experience ideally but not essential
  • Ability to work as part of a diverse team
  • Strong commitment to high-quality patient care

Requirements:
  • Registration with the Irish Medical Council
  • Relevant Qualifications
  • Relevant Experience
  • Eligible to work in Ireland
  • Excellent communication skills - IELTS/OET if applicable

We are happy to talk to you further about this excellent opportunity, please apply with your latest C.V. for further information. All applications will be reviewed.

DoctorJobs Ireland is a medical recruitment agency, recruiting doctors for contract and locum roles in public & private hospitals across Ireland.

*You must be registered with IMC to practice medicine in Ireland.*
