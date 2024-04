Medical Registrar - Sligo

Currently accepting applications for a Medical Registrar post in Sligo



We are currently recruiting Medical Registrars for hospitals across Ireland. Previous Irish or UK experience is an advantage, consideration for all doctors with relevant experience also applies.



Essential requirements:



* Registered with Irish Medical Council (IMC)



* Relevant Clinical Experience (relevant post qualification experience & training)



* Excellent communication skills - IELTS/OET if applicable



We look forward to hearing from you:



-- Medical Doctor Jobs Available across Ireland and multiple specialties for Senior House Officer, Registrar, Senior Registrar and Consultant Grades --



- Please apply with your CV for further details -