NCHD Anaesthetics Registrars
Cork
Cork
6 hours ago
Posted date
6 hours ago
N/A
Minimum level
N/A
Full-time
Full-time
Other
Other
Seeking applications for NCHD Anaesthetics Ireland

Now accepting applications for Registrars in Anaesthetics for 2024. You will be working within an exceptionally supportive working environment with attractive benefits and ongoing career development opportunities.

Essential requirements:

* Registered with Irish Medical Council (IMC)

* Relevant Clinical Experience (relevant post qualification experience & training)

* IELTS/OET

We look forward to hearing from you:

-- Medical Doctor Jobs Available across Ireland and multiple specialties for Senior House Officer, Registrar, Senior Registrar, and Consultant Grades --
-- Contact us with your CV for further details -
