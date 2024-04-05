Registrar General Surgery July Intake 2024
Registrars General Surgery - accepting applications for July 2024
A fantastic opportunity to progress your career while working directly for a highly respected teaching hospital, offering good working hours where basic pay can be supplemented by overtime and other allowances.
Essential requirements:
* Registered with Irish Medical Council (IMC)
* Relevant Clinical Experience (relevant post qualification experience & training)
* Excellent communication skills - IELTS/OET if applicable
We look forward to hearing from you:
-- Medical Doctor Jobs Available across Ireland and multiple specialties for Senior House Officer, Registrar, Senior Registrar and Consultant Grades --
- Please apply with your CV for further details -
