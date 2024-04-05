NCHD General Medicine

Currently registered with the Irish Medical Council (IMC)

Relevant Clinical Experience (relevant post qualification experience & training)

Membership or part Membership an advantage

Prior Irish or UK experience an advantage

Excellent communication skills - IELTS/OET if required

NCHD's - Registrar & SHO in General MedicineThis is an excellent opportunity for a suitably qualified doctor to progress your career.Please apply with your CV for further details -