Doctor Jobs Ireland
A number of Irish hospitals have immediate vacancies for SHO, registrar and consultant doctors in multiple specialities.
Specialities include:
Please apply with your CV for an immediate interview.
Essential requirements:
* Registered with Irish Medical Council (IMC) or have application at an advanced stage of processing
* Relevant Clinical Experience (relevant post qualification experience & training)
* Excellent communication skills - IELTS/OET if applicable
All applications will be reviewed.
