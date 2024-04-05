For Employers
Galway - Registrar - Medicine for the Elderly
Doctorjobs
Galway
6 hours ago
N/A
Full-time
Other
Registrar Medicine for the Elderly

Essential requirements:

* Currently registered with the Irish Medical Council (IMC)

* Relevant Clinical Experience (Min 3+ years relevant post qualification experience & training)

* MRCP Ireland or UK an advantage

* IELTS/OET - If required

- Please apply with your CV for further details -
