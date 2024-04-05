NCHD 2024 intake - ENT Registrar & SHO
ENT Registrars & SHO's - Ireland 2024
A fantastic opportunity to progress your career for suitably qualified NCHD's
Essential requirements:
* Registered with Irish Medical Council (IMC)
* Relevant Clinical Experience (relevant post qualification experience & training).
* Excellent communication skills - IELTS/OET if applicable.
All applications will be reviewed
Please apply with your C.V for further details.
