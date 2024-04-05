For Employers
NCHD 2024 intake - ENT Registrar & SHO
Galway
Galway
6 hours ago
Posted date
6 hours ago
N/A
Minimum level
N/A
Full-time
Full-time
Other
Other
ENT Registrars & SHO's - Ireland 2024

A fantastic opportunity to progress your career for suitably qualified NCHD's

Essential requirements:

* Registered with Irish Medical Council (IMC)

* Relevant Clinical Experience (relevant post qualification experience & training).

* Excellent communication skills - IELTS/OET if applicable.

All applications will be reviewed

Please apply with your C.V for further details.
