For Employers
For Employers
Consultant Anaesthetist Galway
Company logo - click to visit company page
Doctorjobs
View 110 jobs
GalwayLocation
Galway
6 hours ago
Posted date
6 hours ago
N/A
Minimum level
N/A
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Consultant Anaesthetist - Galway

We are working in collaboration with one of Irelands largest teaching hospitals in arranging interviews for this post. Our client is offering a fantastic opportunity to the suitable candidate. A very attractive salary and benefits are being offered to the successful candidate.

Essential requirements:

* Registered with Irish Medical Council - Specialist Division

* IELTS/OET

To apply for the above position please submit an updated Curriculum Vitae. We look forward to hearing from you!
Related tags
-
JOB SUMMARY
Consultant Anaesthetist Galway
Company logo - click to visit company page
Doctorjobs
Galway
6 hours ago
N/A
Full-time