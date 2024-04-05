Obstetrics Gynaecology - NCHD - 2024 intake
Registrars & SHO's in Obstetrics & Gynaecology - Ireland
Essential requirements:
* Currently registered with Irish Medical Council (IMC)
* Relevant Clinical Experience (Min 3+ years relevant post qualification experience & training)
* Membership of the Royal College of Physicians Ireland or UK an advantage
* IELTS/OET
Obstetrics Gynaecology - NCHD - 2024 intake
