Obstetrics Gynaecology - NCHD - 2024 intake
Portlaoise
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
N/A
Full-time
Other
Registrars & SHO's in Obstetrics & Gynaecology - Ireland

Essential requirements:

* Currently registered with Irish Medical Council (IMC)

* Relevant Clinical Experience (Min 3+ years relevant post qualification experience & training)

* Membership of the Royal College of Physicians Ireland or UK an advantage

* IELTS/OET

- Please apply with your CV for further details -
Obstetrics Gynaecology - NCHD - 2024 intake
