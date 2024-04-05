For Employers
Doctor Jobs Ireland 2024
6 hours ago
A number of Irish hospitals have immediate vacancies for SHO, Registrar and Consultant doctors in multiple specialities.

Specialities include:
  • Emergency Medicine
  • Paediatrics
  • General Medicine
  • Anaesthesia
  • Obstetrics & Gynaecology
  • Family Medicine
  • Radiology
  • Psychiatry

Please apply with your CV for an immediate interview.

Essential requirements:

* Registered with Irish Medical Council (IMC) or have application at an advanced stage of processing

* Relevant Clinical Experience (relevant post qualification experience & training)

* Excellent communication skills - IELTS/OET if applicable

All applications will be reviewed.
