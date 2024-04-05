Consultant Endocrinologists
Consultant Endocrinologists Required
Our Client is seeking Consultant Endocrinologists (WTE Hospital-based)
We would be delighted to hear from Endocrinologists in this role.
Requirements:
*Registered with the Irish Medical Council - Specialist Division
*Excellent communication skills - International English Language Test System (IELTS) or Occupational English Test (OET).
*Register your interest with us to discuss this opportunity in more detail. All applications and inquiries will be dealt with in the strictest confidence.
-- Medical Doctor Jobs Available across Ireland and multiple specialties for Senior House Officer, Registrar, Senior Registrar, and Consultant Grades --
-- Apply with your CV for further details -
Our Client is seeking Consultant Endocrinologists (WTE Hospital-based)
We would be delighted to hear from Endocrinologists in this role.
Requirements:
*Registered with the Irish Medical Council - Specialist Division
*Excellent communication skills - International English Language Test System (IELTS) or Occupational English Test (OET).
*Register your interest with us to discuss this opportunity in more detail. All applications and inquiries will be dealt with in the strictest confidence.
-- Medical Doctor Jobs Available across Ireland and multiple specialties for Senior House Officer, Registrar, Senior Registrar, and Consultant Grades --
-- Apply with your CV for further details -