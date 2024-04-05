2024 Doctors NCHD intake
Seeking applications from SHO's & Registrar's - 2024
Irish Hospital Posts include:
Essential requirements:
* Registered with Irish Medical Council (IMC) or have application at an advanced stage of processing
* Relevant Clinical Experience (relevant post qualification experience & training)
* Excellent communication skills - IELTS/OET if applicable
We look forward to hearing from you:
-- Medical Doctor Jobs Available across Ireland and multiple specialties for Senior House Officer, Registrar, Senior Registrar and Consultant Grades --
- Please apply with your CV for further details -
Irish Hospital Posts include:
- General Medicine
- Paediatrics
- Obstetrics & Gynaecology
- Surgery
- Oncology
- Emergency Medicine
- Anaesthetics
- ENT
- Haematology
- MAU
- Orthopaedic Surgery
- RMO
- Urology
- General Adult Psychiatry
- CAMHS Psychiatry
Essential requirements:
* Registered with Irish Medical Council (IMC) or have application at an advanced stage of processing
* Relevant Clinical Experience (relevant post qualification experience & training)
* Excellent communication skills - IELTS/OET if applicable
We look forward to hearing from you:
-- Medical Doctor Jobs Available across Ireland and multiple specialties for Senior House Officer, Registrar, Senior Registrar and Consultant Grades --
- Please apply with your CV for further details -