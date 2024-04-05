For Employers
2024 Doctors NCHD intake
Doctorjobs
CorkLocation
Cork
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Full-time
Other
Seeking applications from SHO's & Registrar's - 2024

Irish Hospital Posts include:
  • General Medicine
  • Paediatrics
  • Obstetrics & Gynaecology
  • Surgery
  • Oncology
  • Emergency Medicine
  • Anaesthetics
  • ENT
  • Haematology
  • MAU
  • Orthopaedic Surgery
  • RMO
  • Urology
  • General Adult Psychiatry
  • CAMHS Psychiatry

Essential requirements:

* Registered with Irish Medical Council (IMC) or have application at an advanced stage of processing

* Relevant Clinical Experience (relevant post qualification experience & training)

* Excellent communication skills - IELTS/OET if applicable

We look forward to hearing from you:

-- Medical Doctor Jobs Available across Ireland and multiple specialties for Senior House Officer, Registrar, Senior Registrar and Consultant Grades --

- Please apply with your CV for further details -
