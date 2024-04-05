For Employers
NCHD Dublin - Orthopaedic Surgery
6 hours ago
NCHD - Orthopaedic Surgery

Accepting applications from Registrars & SHO's

    Essential requirements:

    * Registered with Irish Medical Council (IMC) or have application at an advanced stage of processing

    * Relevant Clinical Experience (relevant post qualification experience & training)

    * Excellent communication skills - IELTS/OET if applicable

    Please apply with you CV for further information
