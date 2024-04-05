Registrar General Medicine
Registrar General Medicine - Cork
Essential requirements:
-- Medical Doctor Jobs Available across Ireland and multiple specialties for Senior House Officer, Registrar, Senior Registrar, and Consultant Grades --
Please apply with your C.V for further details.
- Currently registered with the Irish Medical Council (IMC)
- Relevant Clinical Experience (Min 3+ years relevant post qualification experience & training)
- Membership or part Membership an advantage
- Excellent communication - IELTS/OET if required
