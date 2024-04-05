For Employers
Registrar General Medicine
Doctorjobs
Cork
Cork
6 hours ago
Posted date
6 hours ago
N/A
Minimum level
N/A
Full-time
Full-time
Other
Other
Registrar General Medicine - Cork

Essential requirements:
  • Currently registered with the Irish Medical Council (IMC)
  • Relevant Clinical Experience (Min 3+ years relevant post qualification experience & training)
  • Membership or part Membership an advantage
  • Excellent communication - IELTS/OET if required

-- Medical Doctor Jobs Available across Ireland and multiple specialties for Senior House Officer, Registrar, Senior Registrar, and Consultant Grades --

Please apply with your C.V for further details.
