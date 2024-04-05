For Employers
Anaesthesia Registrar - Available immediately
Doctorjobs
DublinLocation
Dublin
6 hours ago
Posted date
6 hours ago
N/A
Minimum level
N/A
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
We are currently seeking applications for an Anaesthesia Registrar post in Dublin with Immediate Vacancy

This is an excellent opportunity to progress your career while working directly for a highly respected teaching hospital, offering good working hours where basic pay can be supplemented by overtime and other allowances.

Immediately available posts and start dates.

Requirements:
  • Registration with the Irish Medical Council
  • Relevant Qualifications
  • Relevant Experience
  • Eligible to work in Ireland
  • Excellent communication skills - IELTS/OET if applicable

For further details about this excellent opportunity please apply with your latest C.V.

Find doctor jobs today with the doctorjobs.net recruiter team. DoctorJobs Ireland is a medical recruitment agency, recruiting doctors for contract and locum roles in public & private hospitals across Ireland.

*You must be registered with IMC to practice medicine in Ireland.*
