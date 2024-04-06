Registrar in Emergency Medicine
We are currently seeking applications from Registrars in Emergency Medicine for Major University Teaching hospitals in the South of Ireland.
This is an excellent opportunity to progress your career while working directly for a highly respected hospital, offering good working hours where basic pay can be supplemented by overtime and other allowances.
Requirements:
For further details about this excellent opportunity please apply with your latest C.V.
*You must be registered with IMC to practice medicine in Ireland.*
Requirements:
- Registration with the Irish Medical Council
- Relevant Qualifications
- Relevant Experience
- Eligible to work in Ireland
- Excellent communication skills - IELTS/OET if applicable
