Registrar Geriatric Medicine - July 24
Registrar Geriatric Medicine
Seeking applications from Registrars in Geriatric Medicine for July 2024 Intake. This is an excellent opportunity to progress your career while working directly for a highly respected teaching hospital, offering good working hours where basic pay can be supplemented by overtime and other allowances.
Essential requirements:
*Active Registration with the Irish Medical Council (IMC)
* Relevant Clinical Experience in Geriatric Medicine
* Valid IELTS/OET - If required
Please apply with your CV for further details.
Seeking applications from Registrars in Geriatric Medicine for July 2024 Intake. This is an excellent opportunity to progress your career while working directly for a highly respected teaching hospital, offering good working hours where basic pay can be supplemented by overtime and other allowances.
Essential requirements:
*Active Registration with the Irish Medical Council (IMC)
* Relevant Clinical Experience in Geriatric Medicine
* Valid IELTS/OET - If required
Please apply with your CV for further details.