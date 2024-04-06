Registrar Geriatric Medicine - July 24

Registrar Geriatric Medicine



Seeking applications from Registrars in Geriatric Medicine for July 2024 Intake. This is an excellent opportunity to progress your career while working directly for a highly respected teaching hospital, offering good working hours where basic pay can be supplemented by overtime and other allowances.



Essential requirements:



*Active Registration with the Irish Medical Council (IMC)



* Relevant Clinical Experience in Geriatric Medicine



* Valid IELTS/OET - If required



Please apply with your CV for further details.