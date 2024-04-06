For Employers
Registrar Geriatric Medicine - July 24
Doctorjobs
GalwayLocation
Galway
Registrar Geriatric Medicine

Seeking applications from Registrars in Geriatric Medicine for July 2024 Intake. This is an excellent opportunity to progress your career while working directly for a highly respected teaching hospital, offering good working hours where basic pay can be supplemented by overtime and other allowances.

Essential requirements:

*Active Registration with the Irish Medical Council (IMC)

* Relevant Clinical Experience in Geriatric Medicine

* Valid IELTS/OET - If required

Please apply with your CV for further details.
JOB SUMMARY
Registrar Geriatric Medicine - July 24
Doctorjobs
Galway
