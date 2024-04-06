For Employers
Consultant Radiologist Ireland
Doctorjobs
Dublin
Dublin
19 minutes ago
Posted date
19 minutes ago
N/A
Minimum level
N/A
Full-time
Full-time
Other
Other
We are currently recruiting a Consultant Radiologist (Interventional Radiology) for a hospital in Ireland.

Requirements:
IMC Specialist Registration
UK/Irish experience in Radiology essential

* Excellent communication skills - IELTS/OET if applicable

Please apply with your CV for further details in relation to this Radiologist job opportunity.

All applications will be reviewed
