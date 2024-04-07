General Medicine Registrar - Immediate Vacancies

Registration with the Irish Medical Council

Relevant Qualifications

Relevant Experience

Eligible to work in Ireland

Excellent communication skills - IELTS/OET if applicable

We are currently arranging interviews for Registrars in General Medicine for a well-known academic teaching hospital in Dublin, Ireland.This is an excellent opportunity to progress your career while working directly for a highly respected hospital, offering good working hours where basic pay can be supplemented by overtime and other allowances.For further details about this excellent opportunity please apply with your latest C.V.