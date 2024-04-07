For Employers
SHO in Obstetrics & Gynaecology
Doctorjobs
GalwayLocation
Galway
an hour ago
Posted date
an hour ago
N/A
Minimum level
N/A
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
We are currently seeking applications for Medical SHO's in Obstetrics & Gynaecology for a number of hospitals in the West of Ireland.

This is an excellent opportunity to progress your career while working directly for a highly respected hospital, offering good working hours where basic pay can be supplemented by overtime and other allowances.

This is a 6/12 month position on a salary basis.

• Recent experience in General Medicine

• Junior SHO's will be considered

• Well-developed interpersonal skills

• Irish or UK experience ideally but not essential

• Ability to work as part of a diverse team

• Strong commitment to high-quality patient care

Requirements:
  • Registration with the Irish Medical Council
  • Relevant Qualifications
  • Relevant Experience
  • Eligible to work in Ireland
  • Excellent communication skills - IELTS/OET if applicable

We are happy to talk to you further about this excellent opportunity, please apply with your latest C.V. for further information.

DoctorJobs Ireland is a medical recruitment agency, recruiting doctors for contract and locum roles in public & private hospitals across Ireland.

*You must be registered with IMC to practice medicine in Ireland.*
