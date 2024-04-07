SHO in Obstetrics & Gynaecology
We are currently seeking applications for Medical SHO's in Obstetrics & Gynaecology for a number of hospitals in the West of Ireland.
This is an excellent opportunity to progress your career while working directly for a highly respected hospital, offering good working hours where basic pay can be supplemented by overtime and other allowances.
This is a 6/12 month position on a salary basis.
• Recent experience in General Medicine
• Junior SHO's will be considered
• Well-developed interpersonal skills
• Irish or UK experience ideally but not essential
• Ability to work as part of a diverse team
• Strong commitment to high-quality patient care
Requirements:
We are happy to talk to you further about this excellent opportunity, please apply with your latest C.V. for further information.
DoctorJobs Ireland is a medical recruitment agency, recruiting doctors for contract and locum roles in public & private hospitals across Ireland.
*You must be registered with IMC to practice medicine in Ireland.*
This is an excellent opportunity to progress your career while working directly for a highly respected hospital, offering good working hours where basic pay can be supplemented by overtime and other allowances.
This is a 6/12 month position on a salary basis.
• Recent experience in General Medicine
• Junior SHO's will be considered
• Well-developed interpersonal skills
• Irish or UK experience ideally but not essential
• Ability to work as part of a diverse team
• Strong commitment to high-quality patient care
Requirements:
- Registration with the Irish Medical Council
- Relevant Qualifications
- Relevant Experience
- Eligible to work in Ireland
- Excellent communication skills - IELTS/OET if applicable
We are happy to talk to you further about this excellent opportunity, please apply with your latest C.V. for further information.
DoctorJobs Ireland is a medical recruitment agency, recruiting doctors for contract and locum roles in public & private hospitals across Ireland.
*You must be registered with IMC to practice medicine in Ireland.*