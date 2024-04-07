SHO in Obstetrics & Gynaecology

Registration with the Irish Medical Council

Relevant Qualifications

Relevant Experience

Eligible to work in Ireland

Excellent communication skills - IELTS/OET if applicable

We are currently seeking applications for Medical SHO's in Obstetrics & Gynaecology for a number of hospitals in the West of Ireland.This is an excellent opportunity to progress your career while working directly for a highly respected hospital, offering good working hours where basic pay can be supplemented by overtime and other allowances.This is a 6/12 month position on a salary basis.• Recent experience in General Medicine• Junior SHO's will be considered• Well-developed interpersonal skills• Irish or UK experience ideally but not essential• Ability to work as part of a diverse team• Strong commitment to high-quality patient careWe are happy to talk to you further about this excellent opportunity, please apply with your latest C.V. for further information.DoctorJobs Ireland is a medical recruitment agency, recruiting doctors for contract and locum roles in public & private hospitals across Ireland.