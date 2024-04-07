Calling all Doctors available ASAP & 2024***

Hold a valid Irish Medical Council Registration

You will need to have passed either IELTS or OET Exams ( if applicable ) - the two accepted standards are IELTS overall band 7, not less than 6.5 in each domain or OET Grade B Overall.

You will also need to have proven experience in your field of expertise and/or relevant membership exams.

We are noticing an increased demand for SHO & Registrar doctors across all specialities for a number of public & private hospitals throughout Ireland.I have posts available for immediate start and for 2024.If you are a doctor who meets all of the above requirements, please apply online today and I will be in contact with you as soon as possible.