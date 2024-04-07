***Calling all Doctors available ASAP & 2024***
We are noticing an increased demand for SHO & Registrar doctors across all specialities for a number of public & private hospitals throughout Ireland.
I have posts available for immediate start and for 2024.
To be considered for these posts, you must have the following criteria:
If you are a doctor who meets all of the above requirements, please apply online today and I will be in contact with you as soon as possible.
I have posts available for immediate start and for 2024.
To be considered for these posts, you must have the following criteria:
- Hold a valid Irish Medical Council Registration
- You will need to have passed either IELTS or OET Exams ( if applicable ) - the two accepted standards are IELTS overall band 7, not less than 6.5 in each domain or OET Grade B Overall.
- You will also need to have proven experience in your field of expertise and/or relevant membership exams.
If you are a doctor who meets all of the above requirements, please apply online today and I will be in contact with you as soon as possible.
JOB SUMMARY
***Calling all Doctors available ASAP & 2024***
Dublin
an hour ago
N/A
Full-time