Emergency Medicine SHO
Dublin
Dublin
an hour ago
Posted date
an hour ago
N/A
Minimum level
N/A
Full-time
Full-time
Other
Other
We are currently seeking applications for Medical SHO's in Emergency Medicine for a busy hospital in Dublin, Ireland.

This is an excellent opportunity to progress your career working for a well-known academic teaching hospital in Dublin.

This is a 6/12 month position on a salary basis with the possibility of an extension.

The Ideal Candidate will have:
  • Recent experience in Emergency Medicine
  • Irish or UK experience ideally but not essential
  • Ability to work as part of a diverse team
  • Strong commitment to high-quality patient care

Requirements:
  • Registration with the Irish Medical Council
  • Relevant Qualifications
  • Relevant Experience
  • Eligible to work in Ireland
  • Excellent communication skills - IELTS/OET if applicable

We are happy to talk to you further about this excellent opportunity, please apply with your latest C.V. for further information.

DoctorJobs Ireland is a medical recruitment agency, recruiting doctors for contract and locum roles in public & private hospitals across Ireland.

*You must be registered with IMC to practice medicine in Ireland.*
-
