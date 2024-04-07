For Employers
For Employers
Donegal - Liaison Psychiatry Consultant
Company logo - click to visit company page
Doctorjobs
View 122 jobs
DonegalLocation
Donegal
an hour ago
Posted date
an hour ago
N/A
Minimum level
N/A
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Liaison Consultant Psychiatrists Required in Donegal

We would be delighted to hear from Psychiatrists available immediately to work in Ireland.

We can offer fixed term or Locum work.

Requirements:

* Registered with Irish Medical Council (IMC).

* Excellent communication - IELTS/OET if required.

All applications and enquiries will be dealt with in the strictest confidence.

- Please apply with your CV for further details -
Related tags
-
JOB SUMMARY
Donegal - Liaison Psychiatry Consultant
Company logo - click to visit company page
Doctorjobs
Donegal
an hour ago
N/A
Full-time