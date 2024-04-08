Consultant Haematologist - Ireland
Our client is seeking a Consultant Haematologist to join their team
We would welcome applications from suitably qualified Consultant Haematologists.
This post will be based in a teaching hospital with an attractive salary and benefits offered.
Essential requirements:
* Registered with Irish Medical Council - Specialist Division
* IELTS/OET
- Please apply with your CV for further details -
