Consultant Haematologist - Ireland
Doctorjobs
Dublin
Dublin
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Full-time
Our client is seeking a Consultant Haematologist to join their team

We would welcome applications from suitably qualified Consultant Haematologists.

This post will be based in a teaching hospital with an attractive salary and benefits offered.

Essential requirements:

* Registered with Irish Medical Council - Specialist Division

* IELTS/OET

- Please apply with your CV for further details -
