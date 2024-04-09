For Employers
Consultant Respiratory & General Physician - Kerry
We are currently recruiting a Respiratory and General Physician for a hospital in Kerry.

We can offer fixed term or Locum work.

Requirements:
IMC Specialist Registration
UK/Irish experience in Radiology essential

* Excellent communication skills - IELTS/OET if applicable

Please apply with your CV for further details in relation to this Radiologist job opportunity.

All applications will be reviewed
