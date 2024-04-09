Ambulatory Registered Nurse - Ward

Ambulatory Staff Nurse | Private Hospital | St Anthony's Hospital | Day Case Surgery | Salary Dependent on experience | Sutton

Spire St Anthony Hospital is looking for a Ambulatory Nurse to join our dynamic and forward thinking nursing team. The successful candidate will look after pre and post op surgical day case patients from a variety of specialities.

Founded in 1904, Spire St Anthony's Hospital delivers care through skilled and dedicated staff working together. With a completed £27m development investment, we provide very high quality healthcare to patients around Sutton, Epsom, Surrey and South London. We have six operating theatres covering a wide range of specialities and procedures.

Duties and responsibilities

- Working as part of a small friendly team across a wide variety of surgical specialities.

- Assess patients prior to surgical procedures and caring for them through their recovery.

- You will work closely with the consultants and take the lead on discharge of your patients

Who we're looking for

- NMC registered Adult Nurse - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

- Surgical experience

- Ability to work as part of a small, friendly team

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Rebecca O'Neill on rebecca.o'

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications