Registrar Surgery July 2024

Registrars General Surgery - accepting applications for 2024



A fantastic opportunity to progress your career for suitably qualified doctors.



Essential requirements:



* Registered with Irish Medical Council (IMC)



* Relevant Clinical Experience (relevant post qualification experience & training)



* Excellent communication skills - IELTS/OET if applicable



We look forward to hearing from you:



-- Medical Doctor Jobs Available across Ireland and multiple specialties for Senior House Officer, Registrar, Senior Registrar and Consultant Grades --



- Please apply with your CV for further details -