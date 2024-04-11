Registered Nurse (Pre-Assessment)

Pre-Operative Assessment Nurse | POA | Competitive Salary | Full Time | Worcester | Excellent Benefits



Spire South Bank Hospital have an exciting opportunity and are looking for a Pre-Operative Assessment Nurse to join their Pre-Operative Assessments team on a full time basis. Our award winning CPD and a supportive team means you're able to develop your skills and develop in your career.

Spire South Bank Hospital has been in operation for 30 years providing quality private healthcare to the local population and beyond, earning a reputation as a leader in Worcestershire. We work with some of the areas most experienced Consultant Surgeons, Anaesthetists and Physicians to deliver tailored, personalised care. We are proud of the positive patient feedback we receive and are currently undertaking refurbishment of our in-patient bedrooms following significant recent investment.

Duties and responsibilities:

- You will support the ongoing development of the Pre-operative assessment (POA) service ensuring safe and effective pre-operative care.

- You will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload.

- Assist in the delivery of care to meet the individuals' health and wellbeing needs.

- Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.

- Develop own knowledge and skills and that of others.

- Promote best practice in health and safety and security.

- Assist in maintaining and developing services.

Who we're looking for:

- Be NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

- Have a minimum of 2 years pre-operative assessment experience.

- Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care

- Strong Assessment skills

- Strong communication skills

- Computer literate

- Efficient with workload

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free onsite parking



Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lukala Weber on or call 07516 506185



For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications