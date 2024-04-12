Deputy Sister

Deputy Ward Sister / Charge Nurse - Surgical Ward | Full time | Tollerton, South Nottingham | Fully Funded Management and Training Programs | Award Winning CPD and Clinical Mentorship | Band 6 equivalent, depending on experience.



At Spire Healthcare, caring is our passion and our vision is to be recognised as a world class healthcare business. We're committed to looking after people, both patients and colleagues.



Spire Nottingham Hospital has an exciting opportunity for an experienced Senior Nurse to step up into this Deputy Charge Nurse role and join their enthusiastic, committed team. This role is based in a fast-paced environment that requires quick thinking, covering both NHS and private patients who have undergone elective surgery.



The successful applicant will provide exemplary planned care for patients while managing a team and ensuring that the team delivers effective patient care by providing appropriate clinical and managerial leadership.



We invest in our people, and to help you reach your full potential we will offer you further ongoing professional and personal development, including but not limited to leadership development programmes and quality improvement practitioner training - in addition to the opportunity to network across the Spire Hospitals and work collaboratively with other health care providers.

Duties and responsibilities

This is a great opportunity for an experienced nurse who is looking to step up to the next stage in their career whilst working in a fully supportive environment.

As Deputy Ward Sister you will support the Ward Manager to oversee both our 42 bedded inpatient surgical ward, with line management responsibilities for a large team.

Joining a forward thinking, patient centred team you will play a lead role in making a positive difference to our patients lives through outstanding personalised care.

- Ensuring the smooth running of the surgical ward whilst acting as a clinical role model to your team.

- Lead in the shift on a day to day basis

- Coordinate and support staff

- Offer operational support to the Ward Manager

- Provide exemplary planned care for patients, ensuring the team which includes clinical and non-clinical personnel provide the highest standards of care

- Attend all meetings in absence of Manager

- Provide appropriate day to day managerial leadership in absence of Ward Manager.

Who we're looking for

- NMC registered nurse with no restriction on practice

- Senior Nursing experience of leading a team would be ideal, however we're open to applications from experienced nurses

- Phlebotomy trained would be ideal

- Surgical ward experience is preferable, but we are open to other hospital and community backgrounds

- Exposure to clinical governance would be an advantage

Hours: Full time hours working rotating shifts 24/7 across days, nights and weekends. You will be allocated non-clinical admin time each month.

Contract Type: Permanent

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing Date: 30th January 2024. If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Hannah Radford on or 07725208712.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.









