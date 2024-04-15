Radiology Manager | Imaging Department | Up to £57,000, depending on experience | Tollerton, South Nottingham| Permanent | Full Time on rotation Monday - Saturday

Spire Nottingham are now recruiting an experienced Radiology Manager to lead our small but experienced team in the Imaging Department. This is an exciting opportunity for someone with previous leadership experience to take the next step in their career. The Radiology Department is a forward thinking and friendly team specialising in; General X-ray, Theatres, Mammography, Ultrasound, MRI, CT and Fluoroscopy.

This position will involve working on rotation across Monday - Satruday covering the service from 8am-8pm, as well as on call rota participation.

You must be able to drive to apply for this post due to the location of our hospital.



Duties and responsibilities:

As Radiology Manager, you will lead our imaging department to provide exemplary radiology care for patients, whilst managing the department. Ensuring that the diagnostic imaging team delivers effective treatment to clients by providing excellent clinical and managerial leadership.

- Develop practice in the assessment of health and wellbeing needs.

- Develop practice in addressing individual's health and wellbeing needs.

- Establish and maintain communication with various individuals and groups on complex, potentially stressful topics, across a range of situations

- Develop own managerial and clinical knowledge and practice and assist others to continually professionally develop.

- Develop a working environment and culture that actively improves health safety and security.

- Develop strategies and policies for service improvement.

- Improve quality.

- Enable people to exercise their rights and promote their equality and diversity.

- Lead others in the development of knowledge, ideas and work practices.

- Determine the effective use of physical and financial resources.

- Undertake Human Resource activities for all members of the team

- Plan, monitor and quality assure the application of technology for measurement, monitoring, diagnoses and treatment.

- Acknowledge the risk of Healthcare Associated Infections (HCAI) and understand own responsibility as agreed with line manager in the prevention and control of HCAI.

Who we're looking for

- BSc Diagnostic Radiography or equivalent

- HCPC Registered

- Significant post qualification experience as a Senior Radiographer/ Team Leader

- Experience of leading teams to success in the areas listed above

- Analysing imaging management problems and coming up with viable solutions

- Working as a practitioner in and across multi disciplinary teams

- Experience of applying clinical reasoning skills to a range of complex and varied patient cases

- Challenging consultants to influence evidence based practice

- Share evidence based practices with colleagues to enhance service and standards

- Experience of working in partnership with consultants and participating in creating innovative solution for the service

- Willing to work flexible patterns e.g. evenings/on call and the hospital wide senior on call rota.

- Have RPS qualification for training and support of the hospital

- Passion to deliver high quality diagnostic services

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

· 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

· Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

· 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

· Free Bupa wellness screening

· Private medical insurance

· Life assurance

· Free onsite parking

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Hannah Radford on 07725208712 or

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.



