Bank Occupational Therapist | Spire Parkway Hospital | Physiotherapy | Solihull, West Midlands | Competitive salary - dependent on experience

Spire Parkway Hospital based in Solihull has an exciting opportunity for a Bank Occupational Therapist to join our dynamic and experienced team. Orthopaedic and Discharge planning experience is essential.

Spire Parkway Hospital in Solihull, West Midlands offers a comprehensive range of private hospital services. Our hospital is rated Good by the CQC for all parts of the inspection except for Patient Care, which is rated Outstanding. The report states, "Staff treated patients with compassion and kindness, respected their privacy and dignity, took account of their individual needs, and helped them understand their conditions. They provided emotional support to patients, families and carers."

Duties and responsibilities

- You will be highly experienced in managing Pre-assessments, Re-enablement, planning complex discharges and advanced planning.

- Experience in orthopaedics is essential

- Experience with ward patients for complex discharge.

- You will need to be very adaptable, flexible.

Who we're looking for

- A qualified Occupational Therapist with a valid registration.

- HCPC Registered

- 2 years' experience in Occupational Therapy

- NHS experience is also desirable.

- Orthopaedic and Discharge planning experience is essential.

- Ability to multi-task and prioritise workload.

- Good communication and customer service skills and proactive.

- Quick thinking

- Computer literate including presentation of data, word processing, electronic delivery of presentations and report writing.

Benefits

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team



Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lukala Weber on or call 07516 506185.

